🔥Harry Winks laments 'massive' Heung-min Son injury blow but backs Tottenham to triumph through adversity🔥

Harry Winks has claimed Tottenham’s injury problems have never been worse after Heung-min Son joined Harry Kane on the sidelines, but says the situation can bring out the best in the rest of the squad.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho says he is not counting on Son playing again this season, with the South Korean due to undergo surgery on a fractured arm and expected to be sidelined for up to 12 weeks.

Son suffered the injury in the opening minutes of Sunday’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa but still played 90 minutes and scored a match-winning brace.

Mourinho has already suggested that Kane, who had surgery on a ruptured hamstring tendon in January, could miss the remainder of the campaign, and Lucas Moura is set to start up front in Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg against RB Leipzig.

Spurs reached last season’s Champions League showpiece without Kane for the majority of the two-legged quarter-final against Manchester City, and both matches against Ajax in the semi-final.

Winks urged his team-mates not to dwell on Son’s absence and backed Spurs to triumph in the face of adversity again.

“It’s a massive blow for us,” Winks said. “He’s a top player and in such good form at the moment, especially coming off the back of the weekend.

“He brings more than just his goals to the team, his work-rate, energy and experience. But we’ve got good enough players who can fill in and hopefully score us goals.

“It’s the first time [the injury situation] has been this bad,” the midfielder added. “But whenever anything like this has happened in the past we have still found ways of getting results and scoring goals.

In Pictures | Aston Villa vs Tottenham | 16/02/2020

“We have more than enough quality and goals in the team elsewhere. And we have [Erik] Lamela coming back from injury as well which will be key for us, so he can contribute as well.

“So as much as it’s a massive loss it’s something we cannot focus on too much.

“It is important that we don’t dwell on it, because it is not going to benefit us.

“We have had an up and down kind of season, at times things have gone against us, it’s been like this for the last few years and we have always found ways to get results, and I am sure tomorrow [against Leipzig] will be no different.

Winks says Tottenham will need the backing of their home fans against RB Leipzig on Wednesday (AFP via Getty Images)

“The mentality of the squad is to always work and do as well as we can to win and tomorrow will be no different.

“We had a lot of difficult spells last season in the Champions League right from the beginning when we were completely written off. We’ve got the mental strength in the side and we have got the experience now as well to be able to overcome the challenges.

“Tomorrow will be a difficult game because they are a good side, we know that, but we have got equally good players and we believe that if we play our game and play our style, we can do enough to win.”

Mourinho has called on the Spurs supporters to get behind the team against Leipzig and Winks added: “We’re the home team so its important the fans get behind us, which I am sure they will.

“We may have to be a little bit patient as well. We may not have a talisman as such but we still have top players in that final third.”

Asked if he could deputise up front, Winks added: “No, not for me. I would never be able to do as good a job as Sonny!”