🔥Harry teams up with Bon Jovi for Invictus Games🔥

Amid Harry’s farewell tour as he steps back from his senior royal family’s position, the Canadian government has announced that it will not be covering security costs for him and wife Meghan Markle. Canada cited the loss of their “internationally protected persons” status as the reason for their funding loss. Ian Lee is in the U.K. where Harry is teaming up with rock star Jon Bon Jovi as service members reflect on Harry’s importance to them and the Invictus Games.