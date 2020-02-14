🔥Harry Styles takes selfies with fans after BBC Radio 2 appearance🔥

Harry Styles was greeted by crowds of fans as he left the BBC’s Wogan House following his appearance on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show on Radio 2.

The singer, 26, took the time to pose for selfies and chat with his supporters on Friday morning, and was also spotted signing autographs.

Scores of fans gathered outside the BBC building in order to greet Styles as he arrived for recording and then waited for him to depart later in the morning.

The former One Direction star, who is known for his idiosyncratic style, wore a green jacket covered in applique designs with a striped t-shirt and a pair of tan corduroy flares.

The singer posed for selfies with fans (PA)

He sang his latest track Adore You, from his second solo album Fine Line, on Ball’s early morning programme.

Radio presenter Tina Daheley shared a clip of his performance on Twitter, captioning it: “Harry Valentine’s Day.”

Styles told Ball that he was more chilled out about recording his second album, revealing that he was “a little bit worried about getting it wrong” when he worked on his first solo record.

“When I listen to it back now I can feel all the places where I felt a bit scared,” he said, adding that Fine Line “feels like an album that comes alive when it’s live.”

Steve Coogan and Stephen Fry were also guests on Ball’s show.

Styles is set to perform at the Brit Awards at London’s O2 Arena next week. He will compete in the Male Solo Artist category alongside the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Michael Kiwanuka and Stormzy.

His latest album is also up for Mastercard Album of the Year, competing against the same artists.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV on February 18 and will also feature performances from Billie Eilish, reportedly marking the live debut of her Bond theme No Time To Die, Lizzo, Mabel and Rising Star winner Celeste.