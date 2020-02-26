🔥Harry Styles takes over New York's Rockefeller Plaza for Today Show gig🔥

Harry Styles shut down New York’s Rockefeller Plaza to perform a special one-off gig for NBC’s Today Show.

The former boy band star, 26, performed tracks from his second album Fine Line, including Adore You and Watermelon Sugar, as well as songs from his eponymous debut record.

He also treated the audience to a rendition of One Direction’s first hit What Makes You Beautiful.

The energetic performance saw Styles soak himself – and some members of the audience – with bottled water.

Styles performed a short set of hits (AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking after the concert, the star discussed his friendship with fellow musician Lizzo.

“I just think she’s amazing, she’s such a great artist,” he told the Today Show.

“As a fan, what you want artists to be is themselves and I think that she’s just herself and she makes amazing music. It’s feelgood and I think that’s what people need right now.”

Styles covered himself – and the crowd – in water (AFP via Getty Images)

The pair have previously covered one another’s tracks during appearances on Radio 1’s Live Lounge and have also joined each other on stage.

They stole the show at the Brit Awards earlier this month during a chaotic interview with host Jack Whitehall, which saw Lizzo down an entire glass of neat tequila before Whitehall accidentally spilt a glass of red wine all over Styles.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the Rockefeller Centre in anticipation of Styles’ performance.

One clip shared on the Today Show’s official Twitter account showed host Carson Daly present a dedicated fan with VIP tickets to Styles’ tour after the singer spotted her crying during his soundcheck.

When she heard the news, she fell to the floor in shock and started screaming, prompting Daly to joke: “Harry, it’s too bad you don’t have any enthusiastic fans here today.”

The concert came as Styles announced two gigs at iconic New York venue Madison Square Garden in October.

The star is also set to embark on a world tour in April, starting off in Birmingham before travelling through Europe, the United States and South America.