🔥Harry Styles sports black remembrance ribbon at the Brit Awards🔥

Harry Styles has won praise from fans for appearing to sport a black remembrance ribbon at the Brit Awards.

The former One Direction singer is nominated for two accolades at this year’s ceremony and looke suitably dapper – sticking to his current ‘70s aesthetic – as he arrived at London’s O2 Arena.

Fans sharing his pictures on Twitter soon noticed that the star was sporting a black ribbon, which often signifies remembrance.

Posting on Twitter, many questioned if the ribbon was a subtle tribute to Caroline Flack, who died after taking her own life at the weekend.

Styles and Flack dated briefly in 2011.

The Brit Awards marked the first major UK celebrity event since the former Love Island host’s tragic death.

Laura Whitmore, who delivered an emotional tribute to her friend on BBC Radio 5Live at the weekend, sported a newspaper print dress for the occasion.

The evening will celebrate the best music of the past 12 months and nominees include Styles, Lewis Capaldi and Mabel.

Attendees are set to enjoy numerous performances too, with Billie Eilish debuting her James Bond song with Hans Zimmer during the show