🔥Harry Styles slashes the asking price of his LA bachelor pad by £900k🔥

At 24 years old, and with a reported net worth of more than £56million, Harry Styles was never going to have a run-of-the-mill bachelor pad. 

The Sign of the Times singer’s West Hollywood mansion offers epic views that stretch over Downtown Los Angeles towards the Pacific Ocean.

Showstopper features include three super-luxe bedrooms, five bathrooms, a cinema, gym, swimming pool and roof terrace with baseball score board. 

Ceilings are 10ft-high, and there’s an opulent feel throughout. 

The glass-walled kitchen is a particular highlight with sleek, open-plan living areas leading out to sun-drenched terraces. 

Spanning over 4,000 sq ft in total, the luxurious home was originally listed for £6.6million in June last year but failed to attract a buyer. 

After a £900,000 price drop, it’s now back on the market for just under £5.7million. 

And Styles isn’t the only one on the move. Bandmate Louis Tomlinson is also selling his five-bedroom California pile – listing it for sale for £10million last month. 

