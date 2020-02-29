🔥Harry Styles says it's 'powerful' to be 'vulnerable' during secret New York City Show🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

As far as Friday night plans go, attending a secret concert for Harry Styles is pretty solid.

On February 28, the ‘Adore You’ singer teamed up with SiriusXM and Pandora for an invite-only set for some of his biggest fans.

Playing Brooklyn’s small Music Hall of Williamsburg, the 26-year-old sang five songs in total – ‘Lights Up,’ ‘Adore You’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’ from his second solo album, Fine Line. He also played ‘Kiwi’ from his self-titled debut album and ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ from his One Direction days (“an oldie but a goodie” as Styles put it).

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Prior to taking the stage with his band, Styles joined The Morning Mash Up hosts Ryan Sampson, Nicole Ryan and Stanley T for an interview that covered everything from gearing up for tour to the more niche Wawa.

“I feel like when it finally came to putting it out, it was quite a relief – like giving birth a little bit,” Styles said of Fine Line, which was released in December 2019. “It’s so internal when we’re making it, and we’re a little too into the making of it to think about other people listening to it,” he said about the process.

“When you start playing it to people, I start thinking, ‘Oh, I wonder what it sounds like to hear it for the first time.’ Because by that point, I’ve heard it thousands and thousands of times, so it’s exciting.”

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Styles, who has previously said that he felt he was “playing it safe” on parts of his first solo album, explained how he pushed himself further for his second album. “I think the most important thing is to make music that excites me as I’m making it. I can only speak from personal experience, and any time that I’ve made music where I felt like I was trying to write something in particular, it’s usually the worst – it’s my least favorite stuff,” he said.

“Also, kind of realizing that if something makes you a little uncomfortable, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s bad. There are a couple songs with this album where I was like, ‘I don’t know if I hate this or if I love this,’ and I think realizing that’s not a bad thing is amazing.”

Styles also admitted that while his more emotional ballads can be harder to perform, there’s a power that comes with the vulnerability. “Even the songs that I would consider to be the sadder ones on the record, there’s some optimism in them,” he said.

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“You write a song and it’s so personal, and you try and be as honest as you can – and that’s a very vulnerable thing. And to do that and then share that kind of personal moment in a room with thousands of people, I think is pretty powerful,” he explained.

“It’s a moment that you get to share with people every night on the tour, which is special and I think it gives new meaning to the songs. The feeling around the song becomes different than, ‘Oh, I was so sad when I was writing this.’ It becomes quite a powerful thing to be like us all standing and kind of playing it together.”

There were also a few more lighthearted moments, like Styles’ alternate career plans. While fans shouted out some ideas of their own, Styles settled on a physiotherapist or florist as his top picks. “I’d have a little flower shop with a coffee bar in the back,” he said.

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

And when asked about the most bizarre place he’s heard his music playing, Styles offered up a story from a trip to Wawa, which is a popular convenience store chain on the East Coast of the US. After declaring, “I love a Wawa,” earlier in the interview (and honestly, who doesn’t?), he shared the details from a recent visit.

“I was with a friend, and he was like, ‘Oh, do you want to come in or wait in the car?’ And I said, ‘I’ll come in.’ We go in, we open the door and Wawa is playing ‘Night Changes,’” Styles said of his former hit with One Direction. “And there was like 6 girls stood in the back just singing ‘Night Changes.’ And I was like, ‘I’m going to wait in the car.'”

The full performance and interview will air on February 29 at 6pm ET on SiriusXM Hits1, channel 2 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.