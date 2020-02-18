🔥Harry Styles 'robbed at knifepoint on Valentine's Day' in north London🔥

Harry Styles was robbed at knifepoint in north London on Valentine’s Day, it has been reported.

The pop star was on a night out in Hampstead on Friday when he was confronted by a man with a knife, sources told Mirror Online.

The assailant allegedly demanded cash which the former One Direction singer calmly handed over.

The 26-year-old was left unharmed but was “very shaken up afterwards”, the Mirror’s sources said.

Police confirmed they are investigating a knifepoint robbery which took place in Spaniards Road just before midnight on Friday.

The superstar had posed with fans after a BBC Radio 2 interview just hours before the alleged incident (PA)

A spokesperson for Met Police said: “Police are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery in Spaniards Road, Hampstead.

“Officers were contacted on Saturday regarding the incident which happened at 11.50pm on Friday.

“It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife.

“The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him.

“No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

The singer is due to perform at tonight’s BRIT Awards, where he is also nominated for two prizes – Best British Album for his solo debut ‘Fine Line’, and Best British Male Solo Artist.

He is yet to speak out about the tragic death of his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack, who took her own life on Saturday.

The Standard has contacted Styles’ representatives for comment.