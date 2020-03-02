🔥Harry Styles reveals how he escaped knifepoint mugging in Valentine's Day ordeal🔥

Harry Styles has revealed how he leapt in front of a car to escape violent muggers who allegedly threatened him with a knife on Valentine’s Day.

The former One Direction star was on a night out in Hampstead, north London, when he claims he was approached by a group of men.

Speaking on a US radio show on Monday, the 26-year-old said the group followed him as he crossed the road.

“I thought, ‘I’m about to get robbed’,” he told Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show.

“The guys are like ‘Hey, can we talk to you for a minute?’ and there is nobody around,” he added. “My heart’s pounding, so I’m like ‘Sure’.”

Harry Styles performs at the Rockefeller Plaza – In Pictures

The pop star then described how he rejected the group’s offer for “some weed” before one of them asked: “What have you got on you?”

“They all kind of gathered around me, and I said ‘I haven’t got anything’,” Styles said, to which the lead thug replied: “Stop f****** around.”

The singer added: “I would like to clarify there was more than one guy. There was a bunch of guys.” He joked: “There were 87!”

He then explained that he had some cash in his pocket which he handed over to the men, but one spotted his headphone jack and asked: “What’s that plugged into?”

“I was like ‘For god’s sake, it’s my phone’,” Styles said. “So I pull out my phone and I’m thinking, OK this is really annoying, but I’ll wipe it and get a new phone, and kind of, whatever – not worth fighting over.”

“And then the guy’s like ‘Unlock your phone’. The other guy pulls his shirt up and he’s got a knife sticking in his pants and I was like – s***.

Harry Styles Delivers Emotional Performance At Brit Awards 2020

When Styles responded that he wouldn’t unlock his phone, his alleged assailant said: “You’ve got 10 seconds to unlock your phone” and then began counting down.

Styles said he then tried to hand over the handset, but the mugger said he wanted it to be unlocked.

“I was like, ‘I can’t’ and there’s like a little pond behind them near where I live, and I thought I’d throw it in the pond and be like, neither of us can have it,” he said.

“Then I thought, I don’t want to p*** them off.

The 26-year-old then noticed two cars approaching, at which point he “felt an opportunity to sprint and run.

“I just run into the road and try to stop a car,” he said. But, acknowledging that he must have looked like a “mad man” no drivers would let him in.

“Then I just turned and ran back towards the little village area near where I live,” he continued.

“So I just sprinted, but usually when I’m out walking I’m wearing running stuff, and this was the one time I was wearing like corduroy flairs and shoes, I was like, ‘I’m going to have to sprint all the way down this hill.

“I just sprinted and I guess because they had cash they ended up turning around.”

Asked if it made him feel unsafe walking around, Styles said: “I went walking around the next day for that reason.

“I just didn’t want it to stop me walking. I walk a lot of nights when I’m home and I really like it.

“I feel it’s something I really enjoy, so I went and had some friends with me the next time, but I’ve been going since and I have a night guard who comes to my house.”

Following the incident, Met Police confirmed they were investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery in Spaniards Road, Hampstead.

They said in a statement on February 18: “Officers were contacted on Saturday regarding the incident which happened at 11.50pm on Friday.

“It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife.

“The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him.

“No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”