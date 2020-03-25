🔥Harry Styles reschedules O2 shows to March 2021 as part of rejigged European tour🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Harry Styles has rescheduled his massive European tour for 2021.

The former One Direction man was due to play some of the biggest venues across the continent this year but, like many others, was forced to cancel those plans in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

He has now pushed everything back until next year, with new dates for all of his shows, including two nights at the O2 in London March 23 and 24.

Styles wrote on Twitter: “Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favourite part of working in music. However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority.”

All tickets already purchased for the 2020 shows will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. If any ticket-holders can’t make those new dates, then refunds will be offered.

Styles added: “For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together. I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness.”

The rescheduled 2021 tour dates are below: