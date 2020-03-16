🔥Harry Styles plays a Tiny Desk Concert and opens up about his past relationships🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Harry Styles talked about the writing process behind some of Fine Line’s biggest hits during his performance for NPR’s wildly popular Tiny Desk series.

Styles has been having quite the press tour, making appearances at a local Wawa and performing “secret sets” in New York City.

He also stopped by the National Public Radio offices in Washington, D.C. to perform a short but sweet set of four songs.

The series features famous musicians who perform with their band behind one of the open-concept desks in the radio station’s headquarters. Styles even joked between songs that “it just feels like you’re in the way.”

For the ‘Falling’ singer’s set, he performed ‘Cherry’, which is about his ex-girlfriend and French model Camille Rowe, ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ ‘To Be So Lonely’ and ‘Adore You.’

Before transitioning into ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ Styles explained that he actually wrote the song in 2017 during his tour cycle for his self-titled album.

The former One Direction member explained that he penned the tune in Nashville during a rare day off.

He and his band already had the music mapped out and a melody, but no lyrics. The singer noticed Richard Brautigan’s post-apocalyptic novel In Watermelon Sugar on the table in the recording studio and exclaimed, “That will sound cool!”

Styles continued, “This song became ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and it’s probably the longest it’s ever taken me to finish a song. We kind of liked it when we first had it, and then I really hated it for a long time. Then it came back and it seemed to keep coming back into the mix. It’s kind of about that initial, I guess, euphoria, of when you start seeing someone, you start sleeping with someone, or just being around someone and you have that excitement about them.”

‘Watermelon Sugar’ isn’t the only single Styles said was about that initial excitement of a new relationship.

He explained that ‘Adore You’ was also about that feeling, joking that the song was “about a fish.”

He quipped, “I just had this fish for a while and I really liked it. That’s the whole story behind the song really.”