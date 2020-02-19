🔥Harry Styles, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo and more hit Brit Awards after parties🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

After the Brit Awards, labels Universal Music and Warner Music put on lavish parties to celebrate their biggest talents.

Universal Music’s after party at The Ned with Patron saw winners Billie Eilish , Mabel, Lewis Capaldi and more attend as their friends including Niall Horan and Mel C showed up to toast to them.

Other party people included Harry Styles , who turned out in a bright yellow suit and purple shirt, and models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Kendall and Harry were among stars to hit an after-after-party at the The Box in Soho.

(PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

Lewis Capaldi was on typical form as the Brits’ Best New Artist dropped to one knee for the cameras at the Universal Party, grinning as he held a hand up to his face.

(SplashNews.com)

Later on, he and his close friend Niall Horan (who presented his award) posed with his silver trophy. Horan was dressed in a sharp double breasted blue suit, along with a pale blue button up underneath.

(Dave Benett)

The night may have proved potentially awkward for the former One Direction star, as his ex-flame Hailee Steinfeld was also at the party.

Steinfeld dropped a new song on New Year’s Eve called ‘Wrong Direction’, which many believe is about her 2017-2018 relationship with Horan.

(Dave Benett)

The song includes lyrics such as “on my tiptoes but I still couldn’t reach your ego” and hinted at the person mentioned in the song’s infidelity, with the lyric, “Lookin’ back, I probably should have known / But I just wanted to believed that you were out sleepin’ alone.”

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (Dave Benett)

O’Connell and his sister Billie Eilish had a big night, as the duo performed theirs and Hans Zimmer’s new take on a James Bond theme for the very first time.

Mel C and Billie Eilish (Dave Benett)

The inseparable pair were seen at the party and with Eilish wearing an all-beige outfit, which featured oversized sunglasses and a trench coat embellished with silver rings.

Eilish, who won the award for Best International Female Artist over the likes of Lizzo, was also seen sitting at a table with her award.

O’Connell said during a recent interview on BBC Breakfast that the pair “wrote and recorded the Bond song on a tour bus in Texas” over just three days, resulting in their new track No Time To Die.

(Dave Benett)

She and her friend Mel C were seen at the party together. Eilish previously opened up about how the Spice Girl had taken her under her wing and had given her advice on dealing with her meteoric rise to fame.

Mel C also DJd the event – putting on a Spice Girls mega mix as she bopped in her white and neon yellow sequinned suit.

Ellie Goulding (Dave Benett)

Ellie Goulding looked a million bucks in a black plunging sequin dress, which che teamed with a silver necklace.

(Dave Benett)

Pose star Billy Porter – who was seen around town at parties including the Love Magazine bash over London Fashion Week – hit up Universal’s party last night as well. Rewearing his statement bag from the Vanity Fair Oscars Party which read “F**k u pay me!”, he wore a striking gold crocodile-texture coat, crystal boots and an unusual vintage mirror mask. He was joined by Clara Amfo.

Mabel (Dave Benett)

The coolest outfit of the night easily went to Irina Shayk, who showed up in a blue button up embellished with crystals and heels in a matching hue.

Maya Jama (Dave Benett)

Maya Jama wore a similar shade, as she attended in a pale blue sequin cocktail dress patterned with pastel angels. She also carried around a silver clutch and finished off the look with fluffy blue heels.

Ella Eyre (Dave Benett)

Best New Artist Mabel was also seen at the bash, opting for yet another of the night’s sparkly dresses. Mabel chose a red mini dress with a deep V neckline and blue heels.

(Dave Benett)

Throughout the night, guests drank a steady stream of cocktails supplied by Patron which included twists on classics including an Anejo Old Fashioned and a Picante de la Casa.

The Ned’s numerous restaurants also ensured the celebrities were well fed into the early hours, providing everything from mini shepherd’s pies to lobster rolls and truffle mac and cheese bites.

(Dave Benett)

Others to attend Universal Music’s after-party included Ella Eyre, Sigrid, Sam Fender and Dermot Kennedy.

Meanwhile, at London hotspot Chiltern Firehouse, stars descended on the Warner Music after-party. Guests included singer Lizzo – who changed out of her chocolate-themed red carpet gown into a black sheer dress – Adwoah Aboah, Riz Ahmed and party hopper Irina Shayk.

(Dave Benett)

There were a few royal-connected additions to the party, including the Duchess of Cambridge’s brother James Middleton and Viscountess Weymouth.

Guests sipped on Ciroc vodka cocktails named after nominated artists’ songs – including Stormzy’s ‘Heavy Is The Head’ (featuring Aperol and Maraschino Liqueur) and Lizzo banger ‘Good As Hell’ (Elderflower Liqueur, Cucumber) – while party snacks included crab doughnuts and truffle fries.