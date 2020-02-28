🔥Harry Styles' 'Falling' music video drops – and it's an emo dream🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

After days of teasing, Harry Styles has finally released the much-anticipated music video for his emotional ballad ‘Falling’ off his sophomore record Fine Line.

The video features Styles in a billowy sheer lilac Gucci blouse sitting at a piano and singing about dealing with the end of a relationship.

As the piano and the room begins to fill with water, Styles sings about unrequited love.

While the song isn’t a signature “emo” track the video’s aesthetic nods to the music genre.

On Styles’ album, ‘Falling’ follows ‘Cherry’ – which features a voicemail from his model ex-girlfriend Camilla Rowe.

He mentions the Beachwood Cafe, a coffee shop he and Rowe used to visit together for breakfasts when they were together.

(Columbia Records)

While Styles’ relationship with Rowe took place away from the media-eye, clues in his lyrics suggests their breakup had an emotional impact on the singer.

His new video takes place in what appears to be a Parisian apartment, another potential nod to his French model ex.

Styles will be taking to the road this summer to play ‘Falling’ for his fans all around the globe starting with Birmingham Arena on April 15th.