🔥Harry Styles dons fishnets for a photoshoot that quite literally breaks the Internet🔥

It’s inevitable that a picture of Harry Styles in nothing but fishnets and a pair of loafers would cause a ruckus among his fans.

What perhaps was less inevitable was that the picture of the 26-year-old would cause a website to shut down.

But when British magazine, Beauty Papers, released the image of Mancunian Styles covering its April issue, that’s precisely what happened.

In other images released by the publication, following the fishnet snap, Styles can be seen posing in a navy Gucci suit with a dramatic face of make-up.​

Shortly after releasing the pictures, Beauty Papers announced via its Instagram stories that its website was “down” due to an “overwhelming response.”

“‘Treat people with kindness’ resonates as a revelation and revolution in itself,” the magazine captioned the post. “An undeniable call to action and invitation to make a kinder world — whoever, whatever and however you are.”

Styles has proven himself to be quite the fashion icon in recent years.

From donning black nail varnish and a pearl earring at last year’s camp-themed Met Gala to the fit-and-flare glitter jumpsuit he sported to perform on-stage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball back in December.

