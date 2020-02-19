🔥Harry Styles delivers emotional performance of Falling at the Brits🔥

Harry Styles captivated the crowd at the 2020 Brit Awards with a heartfelt rendition of Falling.

Styles, who was nominated for Best Male Solo Artist and Album of the Year, appeared emotional as he finished off the piano ballad, which he performed in a white lace jumpsuit on a flooded stage.

Fans speculated Harry’s performance was a tribute to former Love Island host Caroline Flack, who passed away after taking her own life on Saturday, February 15.

Since, the former One Direction star has been flooded with support online, praising Styles’ poise and “note-perfect” vocals.

“That was a stunning performance from Harry Styles,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Beautiful song. I’ve always had a lot of time for him. Comes across very well and his music is very good. He’s a proper pop star.”

Styles and Flack dated briefly in 2011.

While yet to comment publicly on Flack’s passing, Styles also wore a black remembrance ribbon on the red carpet of the Brits, which fans presumed to be in honour of the late presenter.

Meanwhile, Styles’ mother Anne Twist shared a poem on social media earlier this week dedicated to Flack.

An inquest into Flack’s death has confirmed the 40-year-old took her own life and was found at her home in Stoke Newington, north-east London.

Caroline Flack – In pictures

Brit Awards host Jack Whitehall also paid tribute to Flack in his opening monologue, saying she was “one of the Brits family”.

“She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun,” he said. “She will be sorely missed.

“I think I speak for everyone here when I say our thoughts are with her friends and family.”