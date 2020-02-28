🔥Harry Styles builds £15m property empire with purchase of third house🔥

Harry Styles has paid just over £4 million for a third house in the north London enclave where he has already spent over £11 million.

The latest purchase in Hampstead — revealed in Land Registry documents — gives the singer-songwriter, actor and model the opportunity to create a trophy mansion that could be his long-term London base.

Styles, who partied with Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner and former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan at the Ned in the City after performing new hit Falling at the Brit Awards, snapped up his first property in the area for almost £3 million when he was 18.

He followed it with a second buy last summer, a five-bedroom Georgian semi across the road which he bought outright for more than £8 million.

Now the 26-year-old Dunkirk star has spent £4.175 million cash on the house next door to the second home, bringing his total investment to more than £15 million.

The latest purchase, a stucco-fronted early 18th-century villa, was not advertised on the open market.

The musician is understood to be stepping-up security after being stalked by a homeless man he had helped over several months last year. Styles was also mugged at knifepoint near his home on Valentine’s Day this year.

He was reported to be creating a “fortress” after his stalking ordeal. But local agent Trevor Abrahmsohn of Glentree Estates said he believed Styles’s latest purchase was more about restoring a historic house to its original glory.

Harry Styles at a listening party for his new album in LA (Getty Images for Spotify)

“He bought a Grade II listed property which once upon a time was a detached mansion and had bought the left-hand semi-detached house. I think by buying the other half of the house he’s just completing the picture and presumably restoring the house to the mansion that it once was,” said Mr Abrahmsohn.

Styles turned his first property into a notorious party pad, even adding a boozer, known as Harry’s Bar. He is understood to be planning major works at his new homes too.

A major overhaul of the properties would cost between £300 and £500 a square foot and run to many millions of pounds, according to Mr Abrahmsohn, bringing total expenditure close to £20 million.

Styles has a huge fan base in the States where his latest album, Fine Line, made it to number one in the US Billboard chart. He recently sold his Los Angeles mansion but is believed still to own a £6.7 million loft apartment in Manhattan.

However, the singer has been spending more time in London and played a secret warm-up gig near his home at the Electric Ballroom in Camden in December.