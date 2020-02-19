🔥Harry Redknapp funnels his reality show capital into Sandbanks Summer🔥

There may be no prize for winning I’m a Celebrity but it must be a profile boost to know you can win public hearts and minds while holding the rump of a giant burrowing cockroach in your mouth.

But what happens after the hammocks and mealworm trays have been cleared away?

A record 11 million people watched former football manager Harry Redknapp crowned jungle king at the end of 2018. Now he’s funnelling this reality-show capital into his own solo gig, Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer.

The sporting legacy and jungle popularity are doing a lot of heavy lifting in this oddly pitched reality series about Redknapp’s expensive Dorset neighbourhood, voiced by the man himself.

Redknapp shows viewers around his pricey neighbourhood

The Sandbanks peninsula, he tells us, is an extremely expensive place to live, “the fanciest address in the UK, home to bigshots, billionaires — and me”. The average house costs around £800,000 and “a row of just 13 houses is worth over 90 million quid”.

Harry and his wife Sandra live in a £3.5 million glass-fronted home on the beach but because he’s more down to earth than his loaded neighbours, a Stepney boy at heart, he’s letting the cameras and some famous friends (including Razor Ruddock and Joe Pasquale) follow him around as he enjoys a summer on the “southern Riviera” — think an extended Visit Dorset advert directed by Ray Winstone.

Some people are naturals at constructed reality, shaping a trip to the supermarket into ready-made telly with the skill of a Venetian glass blower. Sandra and Harry are not. This is not necessarily a poor reflection on them (“you’re great at faking your own life!” is a backhanded compliment if ever there was one) but it means it’s hard to watch Sandra standing on the doorstep asking Harry if he’s remembered his sun cream without picturing a producer with a cattle prod just out of shot.

Redknapp’s famous friends help chivvy things along. In episode one he takes Razor Ruddock to look at a £5 million penthouse which everyone, including the estate agent, knows full well he has no plans of buying but the tour is another way to remind us how expensive Sandbanks is (“We’d love you here,” says Harry. “Yeah but the prices are mental aren’t they?” says Razor, right on cue.)

The trio also visit to Corfe Castle — with some top Millwall bants on the car journey there — and Joe Pasquale takes Harry up in a plane to view Sandbanks from the air.

This is the sort of TV tailor-made for a modern multi-screen consumer. You can keep abreast of the action while scrolling Instagram, looking up something to eat for dinner or googling coronavirus symptoms.

Television shows in 2020

Still, in a Love Island culture there are worse reality show role models than Sandra and Harry — still besotted with each other after five decades of marriage, even after a freak accident in 2016 when Redknapp accidentally ran her over with his Range Rover.

“Harry’s always wooing me to be honest, every day,” she says smiling. Some things you can’t fake.

Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer is on ITV, tonight at 8pm