🔥Harry Potter's famous 'Godric's Hollow home' for sale for £995k🔥

Harry Potter fans will instantly recognise De Vere House in Lavenham, Suffolk — on the market for £995,000 — as the house where JK Rowling’s boy wizard, played by Daniel Radcliffe, was born.

The Grade I-listed property, dating from the 16th century, features in Deathly Hallows as the home of Harry’s parents, Lily and James Potter.

Forming part of the fictional village of Godric’s Hollow, it is depicted opposite a graveyard in the film, a Christmas tree in the window, lights on and music playing.

De Vere House’s façade, with carved huntsmen either side, features in guide books of the area.

The six-bedroom home is one of Suffolk’s most historically significant houses, taking its name from the De Vere family who were second only to the royals in wealth in medieval times.

They also built Hedingham Castle in Essex, and there is a theory that Edward de Vere, 17th Earl of Oxford, was the true author of certain Shakespeare plays.

The house is on the market with Carter Jonas.