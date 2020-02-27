🔥Harry Potter And Fantastic Beasts Stars Unite For J.K. Rowling’s Tales Of Beedle The Bard🔥

Harry Potter tie-in book The Tales of Beedle the Bard is getting an all-star audiobook.

If you’re a Wizarding World fan, you’re no doubt familiar with the short story collection, penned by J.K. Rowling, which was first published in 2008. 12 years later, a new audiobook of the anthology is being released, with various big names from across the HP franchise coming together to bring the fairytales to life.

The Tales of Beedle the Bard exists in the Wizarding World, with the book of folk stories for young wizards and witches proving key to the trio’s hunt for the Deathly Hallows in the book/films of the same name. The collection consists of five stories, and in this announcement video, five familiar faces reveal which tale they’ll be reading in the audiobook.

“Immerse yourself in wizarding world fairy tales this spring, as ‘The Tales of Beedle the Bard’ is released in audio for the first time,” writes the official Wizarding World Instagram page. “Written by J.K. Rowling, and read by Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts stars, this brand-new audiobook arrives 31 March 2020 from @audible. Pre-order yours via the link in our bio. #ListenToBeedle”

Noma Dumezweni, who originated the role of Hermione in The Curshed Child stage production, is reading “The Tale of the Three Brothers”, the most famous story in the collection. Ginny Weasley actress Bonnie Wright and Luna Lovegood star Evanna Lynch are reading “Babbity Rabbity and Her Cackling Stump” and “The Fountain of Fair Fortune,” respectively, while Jason Isaacs AKA Lucius Malfoy is covering “The Warlock’s Hairy Heart” and Warwick Davis – Professor Flitwick – is lending his voice to “The Wizard and the Hopping Pot.”

Not featured in this video but also taking part in the audiobook are Sally Mortemore, who played Hogwarts librarian Madam Pince, and the latest Albus Dumbledore himself, Jude Law. Mortmore will read Rowling’s introduction while the Fantastic Beasts star will, fittingly, take care of Dumbledore’s notes on each story.

Make sure to catch The Tales of Beedle the Bart audiobook next month, as it’s sure to be a treat for Harry Potter fans.