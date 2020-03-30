🔥Harry Kane: Which of Europe's elite football clubs would be interested if the Tottenham star became available?🔥

Harry Kane said that he will not stay at Tottenham ‘just for the sake of it’ as the striker reaffirmed his ambitions to win major honours.

The 27-year-old is contracted to Spurs until the summer of 2024, but suggested that he may consider a future elsewhere if the club can’t meet his ambitions.

Tottenham are unwilling to do business and would value Kane at more than £200m, also regarding him as a symbol of the club.

All in all, a move away from north London looks incredibly unlikely for the foreseeable future.

But if the England captain were to become available, which of Europe’s top clubs would be interested?

Barcelona

Barcelona will be in the market for a new centre-forward this summer as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, but their top target is Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine attacker is 22-years-old and looks an ideal fit in style terms, with Suarez and international team-mate Lionel Messi both having given their blessing to his arrival.

Lautaro seems to have his heart set on Barca too and the only question mark at this stage appears to be whether a move will happen this summer or next, if the player decides to spend one more year at Inter.

Lautaro Martinez Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Another scenario could see Barcelona return to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain and left with no funds for a striker, with the current coronavirus crisis possibly impacting the club’s summer spending after wage cuts were announced on Friday.

In that case, Barca would either stick with Suarez and February signing Martin Braithwaite for now or opt for a cheaper striker for the short term, like Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno.

Either way, Kane is not in their plans and for the money Tottenham will want for the England striker, he will not be considered by the Catalan club.

Inter Milan

Inter Milan’s striker situation for next season will depend largely on the future of their prized asset, Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine attacker is wanted by a number of Europe’s top clubs, but it is the interest of Barcelona which looks likeliest to see him tempted into a summer switch.

The San Siro side see Lautaro as a big part of their plans and would certainly look to replace him if he does leave, but the Nerazzurri would be unlikely to spend all of the €110m (his release clause) from the South American’s sale on one player and Tottenham’s valuation is therefore way out of their price range.

Juventus

Of all Europe’s elite clubs, Juventus are perhaps the best fit for Kane.

The Serie A champions are desperate to win the Champions League and will be keen to build a winning project while Cristiano Ronaldo is in Turin.

Gonzalo Higuain is still at the club, but at 32 years old is far from the force he was earlier in his career and Juve could be tempted to bid for Kane.

Juve should have money to spend in the summer and that would increase if Paulo Dybala is sold, but the Bianconeri are unlikely to meet Spurs’ valuation of the England captain even if the Argentine does depart in a lucrative transfer.

Liverpool

Paul Merson recently became the latest pundit to suggest that this remarkable Liverpool team might somehow be improved by swapping out Roberto Firmino for Kane.

It is often said that the Reds are missing a trick in not having someone as prolific as the Tottenham forward playing alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who already get plenty of goals themselves.

Crucially, though, Jurgen Klopp does not agree, and that is why Kane won’t end up at Anfield any time soon

Jurgen Klopp Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The fact is, an out-and-out centre-forward like Kane would only disrupt the balance of a front three that finds the back of the net regularly enough to win major titles, as has been proven over the past two seasons.

And Liverpool aren’t in the business of splashing out huge transfer fees – the sort that would be required to sign the Spurs man – for players who do not immediately and obviously improve them.

If Kane were to come on the market this summer, the Reds would be happy to let their domestic rivals battle it out for his signature while prioritising other areas for strengthening.

Manchester City

After infamously describing Spurs as the “Harry Kane team” it’s fair to say Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the England captain.

Pep Guardiola Photo: AFP via Getty Images

But at the sort of money Tottenham would demand it’s highly unlikely Manchester City will be among the clubs bidding for him.

For all their unprecedented spending it’s notable City have sought to keep individual fees relatively down. They’ve made great play the fact Liverpool have spent more on Alisson and Virgil van Dijk than City have on Ederson or any centre back – and Manchester United spent more on Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku than they have on anyone.

The expected sale of Leroy Sane for more than £100m will boost Guardiola’s funds, but he has priorities elsewhere – namely central defence and left back.

Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward are both huge admirers of Kane, with United’s manager rating him among the best in the world.

It’s no secret United are in the market for a top class goal-scorer this summer after missing out on Erling Braut Haaland.

Sources close to Woodward say he’d relish the chance to lock horns with Daniel Levy, so Kane might just be the man to lure United’s executive vice chairman to the negotiating table.

The money would not frighten them off – and both Woodward and the Glazers are ready to back Solskjaer heavily in the market this summer.

But with Jadon Sancho likely to cost in the region of £120m, and adding Kane would represent an unprecedented spend even for United.

Considering Solskjaer also wants to add at least one midfielder as well, with Jack Grealish and James Madisson on his wanted list, even United’s spending power could be tested.

Perhaps it would take the sale of Paul Pogba to allow them to complete such a spree.

Paris Saint-Germain

One club that can afford Kane is Paris Saint-Germain.

The French champions currently have the two world’s most-expensive players on their books in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and would have big money available if either of those two leave in the summer.

Meanwhile, Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani is set to leave the Parc des Princes after being reduced to a bit-part role this season, with Mauro Icardi having impressed in the centre-forward position since signing from Inter Milan.

That means a move for Kane or any other striker is unlikely to be priority and if Neymar (who wanted a return to Barcelona last summer and may be tempted again this time) or Mbappe do depart, PSG will look to bring in a forward who can operate in the wide positions.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid are too reliant upon Karim Benzema for goals and with back-up striker Luka Jovic struggling since his €60m move from Eintracht Frankfurt last year, Los Blancos are expected to seek a centre-forward in the summer.

Kane has long been linked to Real, but their interest in the Spurs striker has cooled and with the England captain set to turn 27 this summer, a move to the Santiago Bernabeu now appears unlikely.

Even Madrid, traditionally big spenders, will be put off by the kind of fee Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will demand for Kane and Los Blancos would rather bring in a younger player in any case.

Coach Zinedine Zidane has described Jovic as “the future”, but it now seems more likely that the future will belong to either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe. Maybe even both.

Haaland is just 19 years old and has an attractive €75m release clause at Borussia Dortmund, while PSG’s Mbappe will cost as much as or even more than Kane, but is only 21 and is seen as a generational talent who could shine for a whole decade at the Bernabeu.

Two years ago, with Kane at his peak and a shortage of top-class strikers around, Madrid might have been tempted. But not now