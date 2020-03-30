🔥Harry Kane tipped to leave Tottenham as Rio Ferdinand labels £130m star a 'perfect' fit for Manchester United🔥

Rio Ferdinand believes Harry Kane’s time with Tottenham is coming to an end after the England captain refused to rule out a move away from the club.

The prolific striker has been the focal point of the Tottenham attack since his rise to the first team in 2014, scoring an incredible 181 goals in 278 games across all competitions.

Kane has on a number of occasions insisted his loyalties will remain with Tottenham as long as he feels the club are matching his ambitions.

However, with Tottenham having failed to win a trophy since their 2008 League Cup triumph over rivals Chelsea, speculation continues to point to his eventual departure.

Ferdinand, speaking on Instagram, believes Kane’s latest hint carries the most weight yet, insisting the forward is growing restless with Tottenham’s lack of progression.

“Harry has always been coy and held back, but he’s dropped a couple of bombs,” Ferdinand said. “He’s been waiting for the dream at Spurs to materialise but it hasn’t happened. He’s frustrated.

“Do you think Harry would be happy, fulfilled and satisfied if he scores goals, break records but with no trophies at the end of his career? No. He will be upset and devastated.

“I think that statement means Harry is off, he wants to win trophies and that will alert clubs.

“I know Man United will be in for him because that type of player is perfect for them. I’m sure Juventus will be in and will Real Madrid come in?

“He will go for massive dough, at least £130million in today’s market.”

Tottenham currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, seven points off Chelsea in fourth.

However, with Kane – alongside strike partner Heung-min Son – set to be fit when the Premier League eventually returns from suspension, Champions League qualification remains a possibility.