🔥Harry Kane insists he'll be at Euro 2020 with England despite hamstring injury🔥

England captain Harry Kane says only “something drastic” would ­prevent him from being fit for Euro 2020, as he targets a return for Tottenham early next month.

Kane has been sidelined since New Year’s Day with a torn hamstring ­tendon, which required surgery in mid-January.

The Spurs striker began outdoor training ahead of schedule last week, prompting his manager Jose Mourinho to speculate that he could be fit for the final “three, four or five” matches of the season, having suggested he could miss the remainder of the campaign and the Euros.

Kane refused to predict exactly when he would be fit but says he is definitely preparing for this summer’s Euros and hopes to return to action in around a month.

“In my head, I am definitely at the Euros,” Kane said in an interview with Alastair Campbell coming soon in ES Magazine.

“Unless something pretty drastic happens between now and then, I’ll be there. I’m still not back training with the first team, but I’m working hard in the gym, I’m getting stronger all the time.

“We’re talking a few more weeks, and I’ll be playing again. I don’t want to make a prediction for which game I might be back, but I am hoping somewhere between the start and the middle of April.”

Spurs would play a two-legged ­Champions League quarter-final on April 7-8 and 14-15 if they overturn a 1-0 deficit at RB Leipzig in the last-16 second leg next week, while they can set up an FA Cup semi-final on the weekend of April 18-19 by beating ­Norwich at home tonight and winning a subsequent quarter-final.

Kane will surely have his sights set firmly on the first derby against ­Arsenal at Spurs’ new stadium, scheduled for April 26, while Mourinho’s side also potentially face Sheffield United, Everton and Bournemouth in April.

The 26-year-old will definitely miss the international friendlies at home against Italy and Denmark this month but England boss Gareth Southgate is also optimistic that Kane will be fit for the Euros, which England begin against Croatia at Wembley on June 14.

“As far as I am concerned he’s on schedule, with all the information that we’ve had we know he is progressing well,” Southgate said at last night’s Uefa Nations League draw in Amsterdam.

“He’ll give himself the best chance of being fit by following everything to the absolute letter. I am not surprised by that news and of course it is good to hear.”

Southgate is also sweating on the fitness of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, who has a back problem, but he added: “We’ve had really good updates right the way through and Harry and Marcus are exactly where we were expecting them to be.

“Both players will give themselves the best possible chance of being available, that’s their mentality.

“That’s the only bit we can guarantee, what we can’t guarantee is how that rehab will develop. But they are both on track from the information we were given.”

Kane’s loss was compounded for Spurs when Heung-min Son suffered a fractured arm against Aston Villa last month, with the South Korean also expected to be sidelined until next month.

Mourinho is likely to use Dele Alli as a false No 9 again in tonight’s FA Cup clash against Norwich and he has said Lucas Moura and Troy Parrott are his other options up front for his side.

The Portuguese was initially downbeat about the loss of his only two senior strikers but he struck a more positive note last week, saying before the defeat by Wolves: “There’s a good possibility that before the end of the season that we have Harry and Sonny playing together.”