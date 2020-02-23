🔥Harry Dunn's family urges Government to block Julian Assange's extradition until Anne Sacoolas returns to UK🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The family of teenage crash victim Harry Dunn has urged the Government to block Julian Assange’s extradition as long as the suspect in his death remains in the US.

Mr Dunn’s parents have called for the Government to block any further extradition requests after Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, refused to return Anne Sacoolas to the UK.

The 19-year-old was killed in August when his motorbike crashed into a car driven by Mrs Sacoolas, a wife of an intelligence official, outside a US military base in Northamptonshire.

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, was granted diplomatic immunity after the crash and was charged with causing death by dangerous driving after returning to her home country.

Harry Dunn died in a hit-and-run in August 2019 (PA)

Mr Dunn’s family spokesman Radd Seiger has said the Foreign Affairs Committee has accepted their request for an inquiry into the extradition and diplomatic immunity granted.

Earlier this month, the Foreign Office said they had “no plans” to launch an inquiry into the case, insisting the case had been dealt with “proprly and lawfully throughout”.

Mr Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles and father, Tim Dunn, said they were told by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab that the Government was “reviewing all our options” after Mr Pompeo’s refusal to extradite Mrs Sacoolas.

Dominic Raab (Getty Images)

Speaking about Mr Assange’s potential extradition to the US, Mr Seiger said: “Harry Dunn’s family understand and respect the importance of extradition procedures between nations and the huge public interest that attaches to extradition.

“No one is above the law and no one must be allowed to evade justice if they manage to flee a country, whether diplomat or not.

“That said, in refusing the UK’s perfectly lawful request to extradite Anne Sacoolas, and not even following the legal and judicial process the US/UK Treaty calls for, the US has launched the single greatest attack on the so called special relationship between the countries in modern memory.”

Anne Sacoolas

Mr Seiger continued: “The US is not behaving like an ally and has effectively thumbed its nose up at the UK and ignored the clearly laid out provisions in the treaty, effectively tearing it up.

“The principle of reciprocity is at the core of any extradition treaty. Despite its disgraceful refusal to extradite Anne Sacoolas, the US continues to seek the extradition of people in the UK such as Julian Assange.

“In doing so, they are demonstrating an extraordinary amount of hypocrisy and the double standards on display are unprecedented.

“The US needs to be brought firmly back into line on the international stage and be made to understand that they are not going to have their way.”

Harry Dunn’s family has urged the government to block Julian Assange’s extradition (AFP/Getty Images)

Mr Seiger’s comments followed Saturday’s protest in which hundreds of Assange’s supporters marched through London ahead of next week’s full extradition hearing.

Calling for the Government to block the extradition request, Mr Seiger said: “In accordance with the principle of reciprocity which the US is failing to abide by, on behalf of Harry Dunn’s family and the millions of concerned citizens in the UK, I now demand that the UK authorities block any further extraditions to the US, including the one of Julian Assange, until such time as Anne Sacoolas is extradited and back on UK soil facing the justice system here.

“Dominic Raab told us when we met with him on January 27 that ‘we are reviewing all our options’ following the refusal to extradite Anne Sacoolas.

“I now call him to exercise that option of refusing to extradite Julian Assange and others to the USA.

“It is high time that the UK Government comes out and shows us what they are made of if they are to instil any confidence that they really do have our backs, Harry’s family having been so badly let down following his death last August.”

Additional reporting by Press Association.