🔥Harry drives Meghan to church for her first meeting with the Queen since announcing plan to quit as senior royals🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joined the Queen at a church service at Windsor.

It is the first time Meghan and the Queen have met since the Sussexes announced that they were stepping back as senior royals .

Meghan wore a black Givenchy dress for the occasion, while the Queen wore a pastel blue outfit for the service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park.

The couple stop their royal duties at the end of the month as they seek to carve out “a progressive new role”, mainly based in North America, which they aim to finance themselves.

The Queen sported a pair of sunglasses to the service (Rex Features)

While Harry remains a prince, they have agreed not to use the HRH titles – His or Her Royal Highness – and will not use “royal” in their branding, even though they said there was no jurisdiction by the monarchy or the government to stop them using the word overseas.

The couple have spent most of their time in Canada since January’s shock announcement.

Meghan’s last official engagement was to visit Canada House in London days before that announcement.

The prince returned to royal duties at the end of last month, when the host at the event said people should just “call him Harry”.

On Thursday, they attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House which acknowledges the achievements of wounded or sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex farewell tour – In pictures

The duchess made a surprise visit to the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, east London, on Friday, to deliver an International Women’s Day message to men to “value the women in your lives”.

At the event, Meghan asked for a male volunteer to explain their view on the importance of International Women’s Day.

Head boy Aker Okoye, 16, jumped at the chance to take to the stage. Greeting her with what appeared to be a kiss on the cheek, he told his fellow pupils: “She really is beautiful, innit?”

Meghan greets head boy Aker Okoye (PA)

With a smile, Meghan praised Aker’s “incredible confidence”.

Next week, Harry, 35 and Meghan, 38, will carry out what is expected to be their last official appearance alongside other senior royals including the 93-year-old queen, Harry’s father and heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, and his brother Prince William at the annual Commonwealth Service at London’s Westminster Abbey.