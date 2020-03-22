🔥Harry and Meghan's pay tribute to 'mums all over the world' – including 'Granny' – on Mother's Day🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Harry and Meghan have paid tribute to “mums all over the world” – including “Granny” – on Mother’s Day.

The Sussex Royal Instagram account tweeted a photo with the words “Mummy, Mum, Mom, Mama, Granny, Nan.”

The account captioned the image: “No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever.”

The mention of Granny is believed to relate to the Queen.

Earlier, Kensington Palace tweeted: “To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day.”

The tweet included pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children; Diana, Princess of Wales with Prince William and Prince Harry; Carole Middleton with her daughter Catherine; and a card from Prince George to his mother for this Mother’s Day.

