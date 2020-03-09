🔥Harry and Meghan's final farewell: Duke and Duchess of Sussex driven away after last engagement as senior royals🔥

The most recent headlines in your inbox

Meghan and Harry have bid your final farewell because they were driven from the Commonwealth Day Service – their last public engagement as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the function and also other members of the Royal Family at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

International champion boxer Anthony Joshua spoke concerning the strengths of the Commonwealth and the congregation were treated to performances by Alexandra Burke and Craig David.

Leaving the Abbey the Sussexes made their way to avoid it of the fantastic West Door, the duchess crouching down to chat to children who have been offering bouquets to the royal women.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Commonwealth Day 2020 Service

Harry gave a farewell wave for some of these gathered in the Abbey gates.

The Duchess of Sussex waves as she leaves following the annual Commonwealth Day service (AP)

As their final official duty as working royals found a finish, the couple held hands because they walked towards their car before these were driven swiftly away.

Meghan and Harry depart the Commonwealth Day Service (Getty Images)

