🔥Harry and Meghan will not use 'Sussex Royal' after Spring 2020🔥

The Queen has won her battle “royal” against Harry and Meghan over the use of their brand.

She has ruled that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cannot use the “Sussex Royal” label for their charity and commercial activities.

A Sussex spokesperson said: “While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020.

“Therefore the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed,” The spokesperson.

It is another set back for the couple who announced they were quitting a senior royals in January and want to use their celebrity to become self funding.

The move follows consultation with the Queen and senior aides and the couple.

The Queen is understood to have felt Harry and Meghan using the word “royal” for commercial activities was untenable.

