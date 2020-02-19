🔥Harry and Meghan vow to spend time in UK after quitting as royals on March 31🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vowed to spend time in the UK despite claims that they have turned their back on Britain.

The couple made the pledge as it was announced they will officially step back from their roles from March 31.

A Sussex spokesman said the couple “will be in the United Kingdom regularly.”

Harry is expected to take centre stage and attend the London Marathon in April, as Patron. Both The Duke and Duchess will also attend the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (REUTERS)

Amid claims that they’ve been ordered to dump their “royal” branding, sources said talks are still “ongoing.”

Sources said that as they cease to be senior members of the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan will work towards financial independence and use of the word ‘Royal’, in this context, needed to be reviewed.

Discussions are still ongoing, however, a change will be announced alongside the launch of their new non-profit organisation.

It is understood the couple will be spending their time in both the United Kingdom and North America.

“In addition to continuing to work closely with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the UK and the Commonwealth throughout the year,” a spokesman said.

The Duke and Duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new non-profit organisation.

The details of this new organisation will be shared later in the year.

Harry’s priorities remain supporting the welfare of servicemen and women, conservation, sport for social development, HIV and Travalyst which works to mobilise the tourism and travel industry for social good.

Meghan’s focus remains women’s empowerment, gender equality and education.

The Spring 2020 transition will take effect on 31 March.

As there is no precedent for this new model of working and eventual financial independence, the Royal Family and The Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties.

Due to the fact that The Duke and Duchess will not be undertaking official engagements in support of The Queen, which are funded by the Sovereign Grant, an office at Buckingham Palace was no longer needed.

From 1 April The Duke and Duchess will continue to be represented through their UK foundation team.

In relation to the military, the Duke of Sussex will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander, and Squadron Leader, however, during this 12-month period The Duke’s honorary military positions will not be used.

No new appointments will be made to fill these roles before the 12-month review of the new arrangements is completed.

The Duke will not perform any official duties associated with these roles.

His involvement with Invictus will continue, and he remains dedicated to supporting the military and mental health causes through his wider private work.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will formally retain their “HRH” styles, but they will not actively use them.

They will continue to be known as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as by their titles of The Earl and Countess of Dumbarton and The Baron and Baroness Kilkeel.

As the grandson of Her Majesty and second son of The Prince of Wales, Prince Harry remains sixth in the line of succession, and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s status in the Order of Precedence is unchanged.

In regard to future engagements, we offer the below outline with more details to follow in operational notes, distributed in the usual way.