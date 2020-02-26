🔥Harry and Meghan share new Sussex Royal Instagram post to mark duke's return to UK🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have celebrated Harry’s return to the UK with a fresh Instagram post.

The Sussex Royal message features five iconic images of Scotland, hailing the country as “one of the world’s fastest growing tourist destinations.”

It comes as Harry prepares to host an event in the capital Edinburgh – his first public event in Britain since announcing his plan to step back from royal duties.

The couple have been in Canada with their son Archie for several weeks but Harry arrived in Britain on Tuesday.

More follows…

