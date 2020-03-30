🔥Harry and Meghan say farewell as they shut down their Sussex Royal Instagram account🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they are ending their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

On Monday afternoon, one day before Megxit, the couple released a lengthy statement on Instagram saying goodbye to their 11 million followers.

“As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile” the caption read, “Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.”

They added, “What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.”

Harry and Meghan, who are said to be living in Los Angeles and working on launching a nonprofit, wrote, “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.”

Finally, they promised their more than 11 million followers, “While you may not see us here, the work continues” and thanked their community of followers for “the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world.”​

(AP)

The comments section is disabled but the post has already received more than 60,000 likes in under 30 minutes.

The Queen previously said they must stop using the word ‘Royal’ and they are reportedly looking for a new trademark.

There’s no word yet on whether they’ll be launching a new one or personal accounts – perhaps it’s time for Meghan to bring The Tig back.