🔥Harry and Meghan 'look set to be banned from using Sussex Royal brand'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear set to be banned from using their ‘Sussex Royal’ label after stepping down as senior royals, according to reports.

Harry and Meghan’s brand is being reviewed after their decision to break away from the monarchy, a source has said.

And the Queen and senior officials are thought to have agreed it is no longer tenable for the couple to keep the word ‘royal’ in its branding, according to the Mail.

A source told the Standard: “As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior Members of the Royal Family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘Royal’, in this context, needed to be reviewed.

“Discussions are still ongoing.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle PDAs

The couple have reportedly spent tens of thousands of pounds on their new Sussex Royal website, which complements their Instagram page @sussexroyal.

The duke and duchess began using the Sussex Royal label last year and their Instagram page, which carries the branding, has amassed 11.2million followers.

They launched a website outlining their “progressive new role” within the monarchy after announcing they would be stepping back.

Posts on the site, sussexroyal.com, detailed the “new working model” for the couple going forward.

The Sussexes are now living in Canada with their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor as they prepare to drop their HRH styles and quit the monarchy in favour of financial freedom.

They had initially hoped for a dual role, supporting the Queen, the Commonwealth and Harry’s military associations, but the idea was deemed unworkable.

Buckingham Palace has said the Sussexes’ new life away from royal duties will begin in the spring of this year.