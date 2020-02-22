🔥Harry and Meghan 'eager' to share future plans after axing 'Sussex Royal' brand🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Harry and Meghan “eagerly await” being able to share their new plans after they move away from the “Sussex Royal” brand, a new statement on behalf of the pair has said.

The couple, who announced their decision to step down as senior royals earlier this year, confirmed today they would not use the Royal brand for future work after Spring.

After announcing this, they shared new details via their website outlining their next steps.

The statement said: “As shared in early January on this website, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not plan to start a ‘foundation’, but rather intend to develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally.

“The creation of this non-profit entity will be in addition to their cause driven work that they remain deeply committed to.

“While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal.’”

It went on to reiterate that the pair do not intend to use the word “Royal” in any territory – though said there is “not any jurisdiction” to stop them doing so overseas.

“As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to develop their non-profit organisation and plan for their future, we hope that you use this site as the source for factual information,” the statement added.

“In Spring 2020, their digital channels will be refreshed as they introduce the next exciting phase to you.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex eagerly await the opportunity to share more with you and greatly appreciate your support!”

