🔥Harry and Meghan address coronavirus pandemic with new Instagram post🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Harry and Meghan have addressed the coronavirus pandemic on Instagram with a new post and lengthy caption assuring their followers that we’re in this together in the coming days.

On the Sussex Royal account, they released a message that read, “These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.”

Instead of an image, they shared one of their now-signature inspiring text quotes.

They go on to explain, “There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

They plan on sharing more information and promise to post “accurate information and facts from trusted experts” as well as “learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy.” As always, they’re going to continue their work with mental health organizations. to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being.

(Getty Images)

In the end, they promise their followers, “We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us.”

Their fans seemed pleased with the response. One said, “A new photo of Archie would lift our spirits beyond measure,” and another echoed their encouraging message, writing, “We are in this together, and we will become even stronger! Keep safe everyone!”

They are currently reportedly back in Canada, which has been impacted by the pandemic. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife tested positive for the virus.