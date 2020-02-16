🔥Harrison Ford Says Indiana Jones 5 Will Resolve Part Of Indy’s History🔥

After more than three years in and out of development, it looks like things are finally moving forward for Indiana Jones 5. And while we still know very little about Dr. Jones’ fifth and most likely final big screen adventure, star Harrison Ford has at least offered a few vague teases of what’s in store.

Speaking to IGN, the actor remained tight-lipped about specific plot details, but he hinted that the movie will somehow revisit an element from Indy’s past:

“Well, I’m not going to share the story with you because that doesn’t seem like a good idea. But we’ll see new developments in his life, his relationship. We’ll see part of his history resolved.”

Ford also mentioned that “it’s a very good script,” and said he was “looking forward” to working on the film.

That script has had quite a journey these past few years, with input from Jurassic Park writer David Koepp and Solo: A Star Wars Story scribe Jonathan Kasdan. And while the content of this screenplay remains unclear, Koepp did offer an idea of what not to expect when he said back in 2017 that Indy’s son Mutt Williams was not in his version of the story.

Oh well. Shia LaBoeuf’s character from 2008’s oft-derided Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was hardly a fan favorite, though if Mutt isn’t the part of Indy’s history that this next film will resolve, then what exactly is Ford referring to here? Are we finally going to find out what happened to Indy’s Temple of Doom sidekick Short Round? Or is Karen Allen’s Marion Ravenwood due for another comeback?

Right now, your guess is as good as ours, but all will be revealed when Indiana Jones 5 hits theaters on July 9th, 2021.