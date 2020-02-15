🔥Harrison Ford Says Indiana Jones 5 Resolves Part Of Indy’s History🔥

For over three years, Indiana Jones 5 has been in and out of development. The script has been passed back and forth between a slew of writers, but finally its filming schedule is on track. According to Harrison Ford himself, he’ll grab his hat and whip and get back to work to continue to play his iconic role just a few months from now. And he’s also teasing Indy’s next adventure. Here’s what Ford said:

Well, I’m not going to share the story with you because that doesn’t seem like a good idea. But we’ll see new developments in his life, his relationship. We’ll see part of his history resolved.

Very coy. Harrison Ford isn’t one to spill the beans and he’s not doing it this time around for Indiana Jones 5 either. He doesn’t want to spoil the story, but he does drop a couple hints here. The 77-year-old Star Wars actor mentions development in his “relationship” and references some part of his past being resolved.

This could certainly be the last Indiana Jones movie starring Harrison Ford, so one would expect it might wrap up plotlines from the archaeologist’s previous adventures. Just how remains to be seen. Will Karen Allen reprise her role as Marion Ravenwood? At the end of 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indy and Marion get married.

Another question lying around is if Shia LaBoeuf’s Mutt (and Indiana Jones’ son) will also have a role in the fifth installment. According to one writer David Koepp back in 2018, LaBeouf’s character was not expected to be included. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull faced a lot of backlash, so one would expect some storylines from it like Mutt’s would be ignored.

But since Koepp, Solo: A Star Wars Story script writer Jonathan Kasdan has also been involved. Back in September 2019, David Koepp announced he was back on the project, commenting, “we’ve got a good idea this time.” Harrison Ford’s recent comments to IGN about Indiana Jones 5 come courtesy of the actor promoting The Call of the Wild. He also said this about returning to the Indiana Jones franchise:

I’m always delighted to come back to these characters. When we have the opportunity to make another it’s because people have enjoyed them. I feel obliged to make sure that our efforts are as ambitious as they were when we started. You have a sense of responsibility to your customers.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy also confirmed that Indiana Jones 5 will be a continuation of the character’s story and not a reboot. Harrison Ford has bluntly stated that when he’s gone, his character will follow. So in other words, he’s not up for actors such as Chris Pratt or Bradley Cooper taking the Indy reins anytime soon.

Steven Spielberg will direct Indiana Jones 5 right after he finishes post-production on his remake of West Side Story, coming to theaters in December. Indiana Jones 5 has a release date set for July 9, 2021. Catch Harrison Ford in The Call of the Wild first on February 21.