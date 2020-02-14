🔥Harrison Ford Reveals When Indiana Jones 5 Will Begin Filming🔥

Harrison Ford has had a long and successful career in film, occupying a variety of iconic roles. While he’s perhaps best known for playing Han Solo in Star Wars, Ford is also notable for playing the title character of the Indiana Jones franchise. And after reprising his role as Han in The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, the 77 year-old actor will take up Indie’s whip and hat again in the upcoming fifth movie. And now Ford has revealed when filming is expected to start.

Harrison Ford’s career is showing no signs of slowing down, as he’s currently publicizing his new adventure film The Call of the Wild. Ford’s character John Thorton will go through a wild arctic adventure in the movie, and he’ll once again return to treasure hunting and archeology with Indiana Jones 5. Ford was recently asked about returning to the iconic property, where he explained what he was nervous about, saying:

Y’know, running around in tight pants and high boots. I’ll give you a more appropriate answer considering that I’m gonna start doing Indiana Jones in about two months, I’m always delighted to come back to these characters. When we have the opportunity to make another it’s because people have enjoyed them. I feel obliged to make sure that our efforts are as ambitious as they were when we started. You have a sense of responsibility to your customers.

Well, this is certainly exciting. It looks like Indiana Jones is finally becoming a reality, as Harrison Ford revealed that the movie will begin filming in just two months. While its contents remain a complete mystery, the fifth movie in the long-running franchise has never felt more real.

Harrison Ford’s comments come from his recent appearance on CBS news to promote his new release The Call of the Wild. Eventually the conversation turned to his more iconic roles, many of which he’s been able to reprise through sequels and reboots. The power of nostalgia can’t be understated, making the way for another Indiana Jones movie.

While the iconic actor seems excited to be playing Indiana Jones again, Harrison Ford does seem a bit nervous about the whopping fifth installment. Mostly because he’s going to have to rock the character’s signature tight pants and boots. Indie’s outfit is part of what made him such an iconic action star and sex symbol. And while Ford is a bit long in the tooth nowadays, don’t expect him to be rocking some cargo pants in the next movie.

Not much is known about Indiana Jones 5, but it looks like development for the blockbuster has really picked up. After all, production should start in just a number of months. Steven Spielberg is expected t return to the director’s chair for the upcoming movie, with even George Lucas is involved with the story. But the cast and plot remains a mystery.

The untitled Indiana Jones 5 is expected to arrive in theaters on July 9th, 2021 complete with Harrison Ford’s pants. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.