🔥Harrison Ford Reveals His Favorite Line From Any Movie And It’s A Great One🔥

Harrison Ford is one of our favorite actors who has been lucky enough to become part of some of the biggest movies ever made. This has given the actor the chance to deliver some of the most memorable lines in film history. Any movie buff can probably list off a dozen great lines from Han Solo or Indiana Jones, and, as it turns out, one of those lines is actually Ford’s favorite as well.

Recently, the Call of the Wild actor was asked what his favorite line that he had ever delivered was, and his answer brought him all the way back to Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981.

It’s not the years, it’s the mileage

In a new video from Buzzfeed, Harrison Ford answers questions while playing with cute puppies, which is as adorable as that sounds, and so he delivers the iconic Indiana Jones line while petting a pair of cute dogs, which really was the only thing the original scene could have possibly been missing.

Technically, Harrison Ford misquotes himself here, as the full line is actually “It’s not the years, honey…” but the sentiment is clear. Sometimes it’s not about how long you’ve been on the road, but just how rough the road has been. While Raiders of the Lost Ark is the first Indiana Jones movie, it’s certainly not designed as an origin story. We’re given the impression Jones has been on adventures like this before. The man has seen a lot.

In Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indian Jones and Marion (Karen Allen) believe they have finally escaped the Nazis with the Ark of the Covenant and are safe aboard a ship and are tending to Indy’s wounds. Marion comments that the Indy she sees isn’t the man she knew a decade before, leading to Indy’s famous response. Check out the full scene below.

Of course, nearly 40 years later, perhaps it will be more about the years. Ford is getting ready to go in front of the camera for the long delayed fifth Indiana Jones film and at 77, he’s certainly seen a few more years since that first adventure. Nobody knows quite what to expect, but at the end of the day, it’s an Indiana Jones movie, and it feels like we can be confident that nobody would be getting involved in they didn’t think they could deliver.

If nothing else, the movie has been pushed back many times over the last few years, reportedly because everybody was waiting on a script that would work, and if they finally have that now, then it’s very exciting. Beyond the fact that Harrison Ford will reprise the title role and Steven Spielberg will direct, we have basically nothing confirmed about the movie. Next year it will be about the years and the mileage.