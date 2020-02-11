🔥Harrison Ford hits out at Donald Trump on Jimmy Kimmel show🔥

Harrison Ford took a swipe at President Donald Trump during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Star Wars actor, 77, branded the President a “son of a b***h” as Kimmel joked about how Trump would respond to Ford’s new film Call Of The Wild.

The late night host, 52, presented Ford with a mocked-up promotional poster for the film featuring pretend reviews from the President.

The fake comments were inspired by Trump’s famous insistence that his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which was at the centre of the recent impeachment inquiry, was “perfect.”

The star didn’t hold back as he shared his thoughts on Trump

Trump was acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial last week, when he was cleared of obstructing Congress and abusing the power of his presidential office.

“Have you seen the reviews?” Kimmel asked before reading out the fake reviews. “

‘That call was perfect – Donald J. Trump,” he continued. “‘This was a perfect call.’

“‘It was a great call. Not just a good call, it was a perfect call.’ The reviews are really pouring in.”

Ford was amused by Kimmel’s mocked-up poster (YouTube: Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Ford burst out laughing before telling Kimmel: “That’s the first thing that son of a b***h has done for me… ever.”

Kimmel then mentioned his next guest ‘Science Bob’ Pflugfelder, prompting Ford to allude to Trump’s stance on climate change.

“We don’t believe in science any more,” he said, before asking the audience: “Nobody here believes in science any more?”

The actor has previously spoken out against the Trump administration’s attitude to environmental issues.

While accepting an award from environmental charity Conservation International in 2017, Ford said: “Today’s greatest threat is not climate change, not pollution, not flood or fire. It’s that we’ve got people in charge of important s**t who don’t believe in science.”