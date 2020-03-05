harris-county,-texas,-confirms-first-two-cases-of-coronavirus

🔥Harris County, Texas, confirms first two cases of coronavirus🔥

News
mariya smith0

(Reuters) – The first two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Harris County, Texas, public health officials there said on Thursday, in a man and woman from an unincorporated area north of Houston.

The two cases are believed to be travel-related, the Harris County Public Health department said in a written statement, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Nearby Fort Bend County reported a presumptive positive case on Wednesday.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

Related Posts

arsenal&apos;s-worst-finish-for-25-years-as-west-ham-are-relegated:-experts-predict-final-premier-league-table

Arsenal's worst finish for 25 years as West Ham are relegated: Experts predict final Premier League table

John koli
liverpool-captain-jordan-henderson-a-major-doubt-for-west-ham-clash-with-hamstring-injury

🔥Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson a major doubt for West Ham clash with hamstring injury🔥

John koli
ferrari-unveil-new-sf1000-car-for-f1-2020-season

🔥Ferrari unveil new SF1000 car for F1 2020 season🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *