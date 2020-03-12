Kal Penn, one half of the Harold & Kumar comedy franchise (John Cho being the other half), wants to make a fourth installment. The original, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, was released in 2004 and became a cult classic. This was the height of the DVD era, so it makes sense why it did so well. Just imagine all of the dorm rooms that had a copy of this movie.

That success spawned the 2008 sequel Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, which, you guessed it, revolves around the pair escaping from prison. A third movie, A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas then came three years later at the height of the 3D craze. These films certainly know how to capitalize on trends, eh?

Now, nearly a decade has past and Penn thinks it’s time for another hit off of that bong. While speaking with Variety, he said that both he and Cho have discussed doing another one and he’s also spoken with the creators, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, about it.

“We would love to do a fourth movie. John Cho and I text about it all the time,” said Penn. “Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg — who created and wrote all three movies in the franchise — we all would love to do one. I think we all, thankfully, have the blessing of being really busy right now and want to find the right venue and the right timing.”

Of course, what makes the original so good is that all it’s about is two roommates longing for some fast food to ease their daily troubles. That’s it. It’s simple, hilarious and features a phenomenal (and comeback) performance from Neil Patrick Harris. The sequel, meanwhile, became a little too political, but it still has its merits. And honestly, I’ve never managed to see the third movie.

Comedies are easy to make, though. They’re cheap and as a result, can turn a profit much faster. But based on the track record of some recent sequels to dormant comedy franchises (Dumb and Dumber To, Zoolander 2, and Super Troopers 2), a fourth Harold & Kumar doesn’t guarantee success, which means it might have to happen on a streaming platform at this point.

What do you think, though? Could a Harold & Kumar movie even work today? Sound off below with your thoughts.