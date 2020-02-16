🔥Harley Quinn Fans Flood Twitter With Reasons To Support Birds Of Prey🔥

Birds of Prey has been the victim of some bad press, thanks to its disappointing box office opening weekend. However, Margot Robbie’s all-female action flick has earned itself a strong following of fans who are sticking up for the movie on social media. It’s a sad fact that BoP had the weakest opening in the DCEU, but it’s still made its budget back and it’s a much bigger hits with critics than many other DC films have been.

Over the weekend, then, #ReasonsToSupportBoP has trended on Twitter, with Harley Quinn lovers flooding the site with why they enjoy the movie. Here are just a handful of the convincing reasons folks have for supporting it.

1) For being the ultimate vehicle for Robbie’s Clown Princess of Crime.

The film was Margot’s ultimate dream and it took her, along with all the amazing cast and crew to deliver a unique and vibrant film that is one of the most fun times I’ve had in theaters. It’s Harley Quinn unleashed to the fullest and everyone shines. 💘#ReasonsToSupportBoP pic.twitter.com/aBmu3diTbS

2) For the leading quartet of actresses. Alongside Robbie, there’s Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Huntress) and Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya).

#ReasonsToSupportBoP THEM pic.twitter.com/kkv8Gt4Mvm

3) Or, more specifically, just Black Canary.

#ReasonsToSupportBoP:-Dinah Laurel Lance aka Black Canary pic.twitter.com/ymBWnB4miI

4) For the superb script from writer Christina Hodson and the sharp direction from Cathy Yan.

#ReasonsToSupportBoP:

1. Well-crafted script with significant character arcs that converge into a coherent story.

2. The characters are written with heart, love, and respect towards the source material.

3. The humour is smart and the actors deliver their best performances. ✊ pic.twitter.com/lYkHe7cIh2

5) For having the most relatable struggle of any character ever in a comic book movie: Harley’s grief when she drops her beloved egg sandwich.

#ReasonsToSupportBoP The action scenes are 🔥

And I’ve never related to a character’s pure love and deep pain more than when Harley lost her sandwich. pic.twitter.com/nHY88EHUpe

6) For having a vibrant aesthetic that’s not like anything else.

#ReasonsToSupportBoP

It’s like Tank Girl, Sailor Moon and a bleeding unicorn all fell into a vat of pastels and out of the glittery ashes arose the goddesses of egg sandwiches and slaps.#BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/O2Dg8C87na

7) For being like a comic book brought to life.

#ReasonsToSupportBoP It’s what you’d think a comic book movie would look like. Fun, kick ass, and enjoyable! ❤ pic.twitter.com/5e6EQ3CuoZ

8) And, finally, for its great representation. Apart from being female-led, there are some much-needed LGBT characters in there, too. You gotta support your local girl gang.

#ReasonsToSupportBoP This movie is one of DC’s best films to date while still managing to tell an exciting fun story that also represents plenty of people in the #LGBT community by really feeling seen by this film, Please support your local girl gang xo #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/mqNIeOvdKM

Following its opening weekend, Warner Bros. switched the title from the cumbersome Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) to the much more prosaic Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. This was widely criticized, though, and ultimately was only used in theater and online listings.

In any case, it’s clear that while it’s not going to break box office records, Birds of Prey is destined to become a fan favorite, acclaimed movie all the same. Whether that will be enough to ensure a sequel or spinoff, though, we’ll have to wait and see.