🔥Harlequins vs Saracens, Gallagher Premiership: live score and latest updates🔥

Relegated Saracens begin a 14-game journey to the Championship when they tackle Harlequins today.

The reigning English and European champions’ demise was confirmed by Premiership Rugby last weekend following non-compliance with the £7 million salary cap this season.

It came on the back of being docked 35 league points and fined £5.36m in November for salary cap breaches across the last three campaigns.

Lying 18 points adrift of 11th-placed Leicester, that is now an irrelevance, with clubs like the Tigers and Wasps, in 10th, knowing they are safe from being dragged into any relegation dogfight.

With Saracens down, it is likely to mean a surreal atmosphere at the Twickenham Stoop today, where Quins will continue jostling for a top-six place.