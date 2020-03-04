🔥Harlequins sign Chris Ashton after Sale exit🔥

Harlequins have pulled off a coup by completing the signing of former England wing Chris Ashton.

The 32-year-old left Sale on Monday after reaching an agreement with the club to terminate his contract early.

Harlequins have now acted fast to sign the wing, who is the Premiership’s third highest try-scorer with 86 to his name after also enjoying stints at Northampton Saints and Saracens.

“I can’t wait to get started at Quins,” said Ashton.

“It is a club filled with incredibly experienced and talented players. When I spoke to Gussy (Paul Gustard) and heard more about the direction the Club is going in, and what it means to be a Harlequin, I knew that this was the right move for me.

“I know lots of the lads at Quins, like Danny, through our England careers and years of friendship. I like the look of what Quins are doing, they are growing a strong squad and the foundations for future success are in place.

“I know that I have still got a lot to give on the pitch and I am confident that being at Quins will enable me to continue scoring tries and help me with my aspirations of reaching 100 Premiership tries, beating the current record.”

Paul Gustard, Head of Rugby at Harlequins, added: “We are delighted that ‘Ashy’ has decided to commit his future to Harlequins.

“I have known Chris for around eight years now and he is without doubt one of the most competitive, professional and dedicated athletes I have encountered.

“His drive to succeed and win is exceptional, allied to his desire to improve and be the best version of himself he can be has always been clear.”

“We were very interested in Chris when he was looking to move back to the UK, but unfortunately we were not in a position to compete 28 months ago.

“However, circumstances change and timings can sometimes work in mysterious ways, meaning we were able to get our man.”