🔥Happy St Patrick's Day 2020! Why is it celebrated in Ireland and across the world?🔥

Today marks St Patrick’s Day, when millions of people around the world celebrate all things Irish.

Held in honour of Ireland’s patron saint, St Patrick’s Day is a day synonymous with partying and Guinness-drinking.

While celebrations this year will be a bit more muted following the coronavirus outbreak, people of Irish heritage the world over can still enjoy the day.

Here’s everything you need to know about St Patrick’s Day.

What date is St Patrick’s Day 2020?

St Patrick’s Day is always held on March 17, which is today!

It’s not a bank holiday in the UK or a federal holiday in the US, but it is a public holiday in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Where does the celebration originate?

St Patrick’s Day is also known as the Feast of St Patrick, and marks the date of the Irish patron saint’s death.

The celebration traditionally commemorates St Patrick and the role he played in bringing Christianity to Ireland.

It is observed by religious branches including the Catholic Church, the Anglican Communion, the Eastern Orthodox Church, and the Lutheran Church, and was made an official Christian feast day early in the 17th century before becoming an official Irish public holiday in 1903.

St Patrick himself was a 5th century Christian missionary and priest. He is believed to have been born in Roman Britain before being kidnapped and sold into slavery in Gaelic Ireland.

During his time in Ireland, St Patrick claimed to have “found God”. This drove him to return in later years with the intention of converting the Pagan population to Christianity.

After his traditionally held death on March 17, St Patrick became renowned as a legendary figure and Ireland’s foremost saint.

How is St Patrick’s Day celebrated in Ireland and worldwide?

These days, St Patrick’s Day has grown to become a broader celebration of Irish heritage and culture.

Consumption of both food and drink has always been a big part of the day, as Lenten restrictions on eating and drinking alcohol were historically lifted so that revellers could wholeheartedly enjoy their celebrations.

Nowadays the festivities often include traditional Irish foods such as soda bread, as well as quintessential Irish tipples such as whiskey and Guinness.

“Drowning the shamrock” in particular is an age old St Patrick’s Day custom, and entails placing a shamrock at the bottom of the cup before filling it and finishing the drink as a toast to either the people present, Ireland, or St Patrick himself.

It is said that St Patrick used shamrocks as a metaphor for the Christian Holy Trinity, so now not only are they a classic symbol of St Patrick’s Day, but they are also used to represent Irish heritage more generally.

People often dress in the colour green (which also has a long association with Irish history) or wear shamrocks on St Patrick’s Day. Common celebrations take the form of public parades and festivals, as well as Irish traditional music sessions (céilithe).

Since 2010, famous landmarks worldwide have also been lit up green in honour of the day. The Sydney Opera House and the Auckland Sky Tower were the first to take part, and the trend has now spread to over 300 landmarks in 50 countries.

Several American rivers are also dyed green, with the most famous example being the Chicago River. This tradition began in 1961 – but you have to be quick to see it as the river only stays green for around 5 hours.

How have celebrations been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak?

Unfortunately this year you’ll have to wait a bit longer to see the famous green waters of Chicago’s river, as they have recently announced plans to postpone their celebrations due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Belfast also cancelled their parade, whilst Taoiseach Leo Varadkar similarly confirmed that all parades and festivals in the Republic of Ireland were not to go ahead.

Other major American St Patrick’s Day parades, including those in Boston, MA and Philadelphia, PA, have also been postponed.

London’s annual St Patrick’s Day parade was also cancelled at the weekend over coronavirus fears, while all pubs and bars in Ireland shut just hours before the annual festival.