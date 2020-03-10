🔥Happy Mario Day 2020: Here's everything you need to know about the annual celebration🔥

Mario Day takes place on March 10 because it looks like the name of the favourite Nintendo character (MAR10).

While the first Mario game wasn’t actually released on this day, March 10 has been chosen by fans – and eventually Nintendo in 2016 – as an annual celebration of the entire Super Mario franchise.

Without diving too deep into canon arguments, Mario’s first incarnation was as ‘Jumpman’ in the 1981 arcade game Donkey Kong.

Since then, Mario has appeared in over 200 games and acts as Nintendo’s mascot.

Super Mario Bros (1985) was not Mario’s first apperance (Nintendo)

Mario Day isn’t celebrated much in the UK, but Nintendo’s USA e-shop is having a special sale to commemorate the day.

Fun fact: ‘Mario’ was named after American businessman Mario Segale, a man who rented warehouse space to Nintendo.

How is it celebrated by gamers?

There’s no right or wrong way to celebrate today.

You can spend the day playing any of the iconic Mario games, of which we’d recommend Mario Kart: Double Dash, or you can have a Mario-themed party or just cosplay as the loveable plumber.

Nintendo is holding a special Mario Day sale on their online shop – only in America – where you can enjoy $20 off the following games:

Super Mario Maker 2

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Super Mario Party​

Yoshi’s Crafted World

When did Nintendo first introduce Mario?

The first incarnation of Mario appeared as a carpenter called Jumpman in the 1981 arcade game Donkey Kong.

There’s a lot of debate around whether or not this character is the same as Mario or if he’s Mario and Luigi’s father.

For all intents and purposes, it seems safe to assume that this was simply the first draft of who we now know as Mario.

After that appearance, he was remade into the pudgy plumber we all know and love in Super Mario Bros on the Nintendo 64 console in 1985.

Often found outshining his brother Luigi, Mario has captured the hearts of gamers for years and the franchise shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

The real question is, where is Luigi Day?