🔥Happy Birthday Jennifer Aniston: we chart the star's style evolution over the years🔥

Jennifer Aniston turns 51 today. Hard to believe, right?

The actress became a style icon both on and off screen when she was cast as Rachel Green in the hit TV series Friends in 1994.

Although her beloved character favoured denim dungarees and 90s mini skirts, Aniston secured her own sartorial status on the red carpet, one glam look at a time.

In the early 2000s, Aniston, along with her then hubby Brad Pitt were the power couple of Hollywood, excellently exuding noughties style at every opportunity.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt attend the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2002

In recent years, the actress’ look has remained as timeless as her appearance, with Jen often favouring classic silhouettes and, on more than one occasion, demonstrating the power of an excellent Little Black Dress.

In fact, the actress reunited with her on-screen best friend Courtney Cox at the Netflix 2020 Oscars after-party, sporting her favourite style – and colour – of frock.

(Getty Images)

Jen isn’t loyal to any one fashion house and has played and experimented with many designer over the years. From French titans like Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Dior to up-and-comers Brandon Maxwell and London-based Galvan, the star isn’t afraid to shop around.

Happy birthday, Jen – fifty one never looked so good!

