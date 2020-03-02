🔥Happiness of the magic kingdom: why now is the perfect time to visit Bhutan🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

I am sitting in the quiet of the Chorten Ningpo monastery, high up in the hills above the rice terraces of Punakha Valley. A young Lama, across the room from me, is preparing the tools for my blessing; a bell and tiny drum, holy water and a brush to dip into it, thin threads in yellow to tie around my wrist.

While I am waiting I watch how the sunshine streaming through the intricately carved wooden windows illuminates the brilliant yellow and deep red silks that festoon the room. A clock, hanging slightly askew on the wall, ticks quietly, five hours ahead of real time. It is just one of the memories that I carry back with me into the real world when I go, across an invisible, but very real divide, for Bhutan is definitely as other worldly as I have ever come across.

The last time I went to Bhutan was 2006; few people had heard of it, even fewer had been there. As it has slowly opened up to the world with its high-end, low-impact tourism model aiming to preserve the country by limiting the number of incoming visitors, it has gained column inches. These articles describe how Bhutan is a country the size of Switzerland on the eastern edge of the Himalayas. That it is the last Buddhist kingdom in the world. That it is the world’s only carbon-negative state, with a commitment to preserve 60 per cent of the country as forest. That fourth King Jigme Singye Wangchuck’s belief in Gross National Happiness being more important than Gross National Product became a guiding philosophy which the government enshrined in the 2008 constitution. But even armed with these facts you will be amazed within minutes of your arrival, if not before as you tightly corkscrew down, having flown over the Himalayas, into Paro airport; its short runway playing centre stage in a national joke about being the longest stretch of straight road in the country.

Male passport officers wearing the national dress of gho, a woven cloth, striped or checked and worn to the knee above long black socks and shiny black leather shoes, greet you before you are swept out into a landscape of white-washed stone Dzongs, or monastic fortresses, and Chortens, or stupas, fluttering prayer flags and spinning prayer wheels, ancient temples where butter lamps flicker and hay fields are being harvested by women in colourful long skirts or kira. Houses, all white-washed, have pitched roofs, with overlapping wooden shingles held down by stones, normally covered with a scattering of red chilli drying in the sun.

But whereas in 2006 I was taken to a simple house for a lunch of the national dish Ema Datshi, a concoction of cheese and chillies, and a cup of yak butter tea which I managed to fob off on my son to drink, this time I was transported to the Six Senses Paro. It is one of four lodges that the group opened across the kingdom last year, with the fifth due in the forests of Bumthang in the east this spring.

My lunch there of an elegant circle of quinoa, topped with avocado, and a sprinkling of fresh flowers prompted a need to question my guide as to what else had changed since I was last there. “Now we have mail vans instead of runners,” he told me, “and there is the internet and Facebook.” And, I added, looking at the map “there are passable roads which can take me to Punakha and Gangtey from Thimphu, something I couldn’t do before”.

Special treatment: a room at the Six Senses Paro (Six Senses)

After two days in Paro to acclimatise to the altitude, we set off on our travels. I had, again, succumbed to the magic of Bhutan. In the Six Senses Lodge in Paro, the caring gentleness of the staff pervaded my stay, from my dressing gown being warmed before I was helped into it after spa treatments, to a hot water bottle tucked into my bed at turndown and the wood-burning bukhari stove stoked to glow in my bedroom until the early hours.

We drove to Thimphu, the only capital in the world without traffic lights, just a policeman in a carved and painted wooden podium. There the Six Senses stands high above the town at 2,650m, designed to reflect a palace in the sky, a prayer pavilion surrounded by water mirroring the blue pine forests on the surrounding mountains. From there to Punakha, a deep and fertile valley where I tried the potent Ara, the national drink of fermented or distilled high-altitude grain and visited the 17th century Dzong on the riverside. In Gangtey, where the endangered black-necked cranes migrate to the wetlands from Tibet every year, apparently flying three times around Gangtey Goenpa Monastery as they arrive, I walked through fields of buckwheat, visited a yak farmer and his herd and searched for the elusive Himalayan red panda.

The view from Six Senses Thimpu (Six Senses)

I didn’t see a panda, and nor did I see the dragons that Bhutan, called Druk Yul or “the land of the thunder dragons” in the local dzongkha dialect, is named after. It is said the name originates from the belief that thunder was the noise of dragons. But then, anything seems possible in Bhutan.