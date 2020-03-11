🔥Hannover 96 footballer Timo Hubers tests positive for coronavirus🔥

Hannover 96 defender Timo Hubers has become the first professional footballer in Germany to test positive for coronavirus.

In a statement released via their official website on Wednesday, 2. Bundesliga outfit Hannover said it is assumed the German centre-back became infected at an event on Saturday evening, since when he has had no contact with team-mates.

Hubers, 23, is now in quarantine at home, while the club confirmed that the rest of the squad, coaches and staff are being tested as a precaution.

“Timo behaved in an exemplary manner,” said Hannover sporting director Gerhard Zuber. “He shows no symptoms himself.

“When he found out that a person who had been with him at the event tested positively, he reported directly to the doctor and temporarily went into quarantine at home. ”

Hannover are continuing to prepare for their match against Dynamo Dresden on Sunday, though have cancelled all media and PR engagements, with training not taking place publicly.

Elsewhere, AS Roma have confirmed that they will not travel to Spain for Thursday night’s Europa League tie against Sevilla.

“Roma will not fly to Spain for Thursday’s Europa League meeting with Sevilla, after the team was declined permission for the plane to land in the region,” the club said.

“The Giallorossi were due to fly out on Wednesday afternoon for the first leg of the last-16 tie, which was scheduled to take place at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on Thursday evening.

“However, as part of the ongoing response to the Covid-19 outbreak, Spanish authorities would not give permission for the team’s flight from the Italian capital to land in Spain.”