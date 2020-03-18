🔥Hand Barcelona the title? RFEF president Luis Rubiales confident LaLiga will resume after coronavirus crisis🔥

Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales is confident LaLiga will resume and be completed by the end of June.

The competition is currently in limbo due to the coronavirus crisis and was suspended last week for at least two rounds of matches.

With Covid-19 cases still on the rise in Spain, it is unclear whether LaLiga will be able to start up again as planned in early April, after the scheduled international break, but Uefa’s decision to put back Euro 2020 until next year means there is more time to complete the season.

One other possibility, if there are more delays, would be to hand the title to the current leaders (in this case Barcelona), but Rubiales wants to see the outcome decided on the pitch.

“The competitions have to be finalised, if possible by June 30,” he said. “Although that date doesn’t have to be set in stone. We will fight for justice and for the table to reflect what happens on the pitch.”

And he added: “Health is the most important thing. We want the competitions to be finalised. At some point, it will have to restart. If Uefa ask us to decide a champion and the relegated teams, we will have to look at the criteria. But we want the league to finish.”

Rubiales also added that there is no new date for the final of the Copa del Rey, which was due to be played in Seville on April 18 but then postponed due to the current health concerns for players and fans.

Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales is eager to see the 2019/20 LaLiga season completed (AFP via Getty Images)

“There’s no date,” he said. “We were thinking about May 31 and that was communicated to the Royal Household (one of whom will have to be present). Seeing what has happened in the last 10 days, we have halted.

“The presidents of Athletic Club and Real Sociedad (the two finalists) will be part of the negotiations. It’s important to say that we want the final to be played with the fans there.”