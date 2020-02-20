🔥Hanau shooting: Gunman suspected of murdering nine during rampage in Germany 'had far-right motive'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A gunman suspected of murdering nine people during a rampage through a German town is believed to have had a far-right motive, prosecutors have said.

The man was found dead at his home, hours after attacks at two shisha lounges in Hanau , east of Frankfurt, on Wednesday evening.

Federal prosecutors said they had now taken charge of the investigation into the attack due to indications it had an extremist motive.

Bild, Germany’s biggest newspaper, reported that the suspect had left behind a video and a written note explaining his motives.

The paper said the man, said to have acted out of “radical right motives”, claimed certain people living in Germany must be “exterminated as their expulsion can no longer be achieved.”

Germany: Hanau Shooting – In pictures

Die Welt newspaper also said the killer speaks on the video in fluent English and also delivered a “personal message to all Americans”.

The clip, which continued to be seen on the internet on Thursday morning, was apparently taken in a private apartment, which was posted online a few days ago.

Gun attacks: Police stand guard near the scene of one of the shootings in central Hanau (AP)

In it, the man says there are underground military facilities in the US where children are abused and killed and devil worship takes place.

The bloodbath happened on Wednesday evening in Hanau, less than 20 miles from the financial capital Frankfurt.

Forensics enter a building at the scene after a shooting in central Hanau (AP)

Five young people of Kurdish origin – one of them female – were gunned down in the Midnight shisha bar on the Heumarkt in the town centre at 10pm.

The victims were smoking molasses-based tobacco in traditional middle eastern Hookah pipes when they were slaughtered. Shisha bars offering smoking lounges are popular in immigrant communities across Germany.

The second attack occurred in the Area Bar and Cafe less less than two miles away in Kurt-Schumacher-Platz. The gunman’s abandoned BMW car with extra ammunition was found outside.

A car that was damaged in a shooting is covered in thermo foil and surrounded by debris (AP)

Later, in the nearby Kesselstadt area of town, the gunman was found dead in his apartment after elite SEK forces stormed his home at 3.00am.

Police said a second body was also found at the suspect’s home.

They added that their information suggested the gunman had committed suicide at his home after fleeing in a car.

Bild and other media reported that his video and writings justifying his killing spree were discovered near his body. The police said no other perpetrators are being sought.

“It would be impossible to imagine a night worse than this,” said Hanau mayor Claus Kaminsky.

A government spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the people of Hanau this morning, in the middle of which a horrific crime was committed. Deep sympathy goes out to the families affected who are grieving for their dead.”

The far-right has been on the ascendancy in Germany ever since Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision five years ago to open up the nation’s borders to nearly a million refugees fleeing war and violence in Syria and other lands.

Asylum homes have been firebombed, refugees attacked and in some cases murdered.

Agencies have contributed to this report.